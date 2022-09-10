Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.56 or 0.08106392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00184594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00297336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00746762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00627964 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.