Adappter Token (ADP) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Adappter Token has a total market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token (ADP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,336,537 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adappter Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.