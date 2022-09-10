Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $2,752,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.