ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.87

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 7193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.