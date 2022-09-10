Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 6.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

