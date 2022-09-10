Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.80.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.