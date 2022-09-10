AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 91,660 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

