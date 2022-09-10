aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.55 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $76.55 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012399 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012887 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,510,197 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

