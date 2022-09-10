Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €142.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €130.00 ($132.65) to €142.00 ($144.90) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

AEOXF opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

