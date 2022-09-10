AGA Token (AGA) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. AGA Token has a market cap of $808,085.21 and $41.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AGA Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00781197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015916 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
AGA Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for AGA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.