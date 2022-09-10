Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,989,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,431,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

