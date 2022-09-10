Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Agiliti by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGTI stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

