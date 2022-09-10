agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $29.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,099.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,894,585 shares of company stock worth $289,744,185 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $11,786,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in agilon health by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

