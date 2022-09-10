Agrello Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,342.00 (DLT)

Agrello (DLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Agrello has a market cap of $84,111.98 and $9,342.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Agrello has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076004 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Agrello

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

