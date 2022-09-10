Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.89 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and $2.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

