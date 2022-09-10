AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Hits $0.0601 on Major Exchanges

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $39.32 million and $1.43 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.86 or 0.99999059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036408 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official website is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.