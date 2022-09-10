Akash Network Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and $604,936.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

AKT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

