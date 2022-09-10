Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.32

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and traded as high as $35.90. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 2,305 shares trading hands.

DETNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.00.

Aker BP ASA Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

