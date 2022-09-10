Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Analysis

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akerna and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 3 1 0 2.25 LegalZoom.com 1 2 4 0 2.43

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,732.06%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.66%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akerna has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -292.46% -43.50% -25.54% LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $20.68 million 0.46 -$31.33 million ($2.21) -0.05 LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 3.88 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -21.66

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Akerna on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

