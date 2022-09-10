Akoin Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Akoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Akoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akoin Coin Profile

Akoin (AKN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

