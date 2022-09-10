Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Hits $49,498.60

Akroma (AKA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $49,498.60 and $121.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 334.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.03 or 0.08182777 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

