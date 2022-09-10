Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 222.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,230 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.