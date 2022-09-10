Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 191.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $370.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

