Alchemist (MIST) Trading 9.1% Higher This Week

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00013789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $229,906.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemist

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

