Alchemy Pay Market Cap Tops $66.52 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $66.52 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

