Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

MSCI stock opened at $491.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.97 and its 200 day moving average is $456.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.