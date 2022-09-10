Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Alector has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 99.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alector by 51.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.