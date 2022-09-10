Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.34 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $92.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002658 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,328,296,580 coins and its circulating supply is 6,910,016,222 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.