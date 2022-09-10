Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $2.24 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $73.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002631 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,328,295,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,910,015,107 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

