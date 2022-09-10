Alien Worlds (TLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.69 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $66.81 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds (TLM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome.Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTubeWhitepaper”

