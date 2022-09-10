Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

