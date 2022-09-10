Alium Finance (ALM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21,653.67

Alium Finance (ALM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,653.67 and $63,657.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Alium Finance Coin Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
