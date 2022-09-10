Alkimi ($ADS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $136,643.00

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $136,643.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Alkimi Coin Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
