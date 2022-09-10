Alkimi ($ADS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $136,643.00

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $136,643.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alkimi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Alkimi Coin Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Buying and Selling Alkimi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alkimi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alkimi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.