Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,046 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $39,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

