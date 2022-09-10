Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ALV stock opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €193.66. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.