AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ALVR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $814.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.01. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.