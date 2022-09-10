AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $40,780.60 and $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

