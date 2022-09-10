Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 3rd

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

ERC stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.