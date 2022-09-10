Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Reduces Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Verve Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 0.22% of Verve Therapeutics worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $207,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV opened at $38.75 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verve Therapeutics

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $165,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.