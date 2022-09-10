Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

