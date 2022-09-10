Aloha (ALOHA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $291,536.24

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Aloha has a market capitalization of $291,536.24 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aloha alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha (ALOHA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.