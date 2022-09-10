Alopexx, Inc. Plans $15 Million IPO for September 22nd (ALPX)

Alopexx, Inc. (ALPX) expects to raise $15 million in an IPO on Thursday, September 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $43.9 million.

Alopexx, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immune therapeutics for the prevention, treatment and mitigation of bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections that express the antigenic target poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG). That target has been found on an expanding number of pathogens. While the ultimate decision on the safety and efficacy of our therapeutics will be determined by the FDA and other health authorities, it is our management’s assessment that the broad-spectrum potential of our therapeutics will allow them to be used for the prevention, treatment, and mitigation of a wide range of infections. In a first-in-man trial, our vaccine candidate, AV0328, has been shown to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events observed. It was noted to induce protective antibodies against all PNAG-expressing pathogens tested. We believe our vaccine’s broad-spectrum potential will allow it to be used for the long-term prevention of a wide range of infections, including pneumococcal pneumonia, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), meningitis, and sexually transmitted diseases. Similarly, our fully human monoclonal antibody, F598, which also targets PNAG, has been shown to be well tolerated and no serious adverse events were noted in phase 1 and pilot phase 2 trials. We believe it can provide immediate protection lasting 2-3 months. We seek to establish F598 as the standard of care for preventing and ameliorating gram-negative and gram-positive bacterial infections along with fungal infections by organisms that express PNAG in patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Utilization of these therapeutics also has potential applicability beyond infectious diseases, including treatment of neurological conditions and cognitive decline due to inflammation. Note: Net loss is for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. **Note: As of Dec.31, 2021 we had an accumulated deficit of $4.95 million. Alopexx says that it has three officers and no employees before the IPO, according to the prospectus. (Note: Alopexx, Inc. disclosed its IPO terms – 2.5 million shares at $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $15 million – in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 24, 2022. Alopexx filed an S-1/A dated April 20, 2022, disclosing that its proposed stock symbol is “ALPX”. On March 4, 2022, Alopexx filed its S-1. The company filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on Jan. 7, 2022.) “.

Alopexx, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 186 Alewife Brook Pkwy #1068 Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138 and can be reached via phone at (617) 780-1598 or on the web at http://www.alopexx.com/.

