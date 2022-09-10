Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits Market Cap of $40.20 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $40.20 million and $8.04 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

ALPACA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance. The official website for Alpaca Finance is www.alpacafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

