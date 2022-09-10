Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.29 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $40.55 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

ALPACA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

