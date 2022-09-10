Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $89.69 Million

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $89.69 million and $41,869.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,254.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00627234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00256728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005298 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009589 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

