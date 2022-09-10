Alpha Quark Token Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00005979 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $34.31 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

