Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $26,531.44 and approximately $16,527.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00785911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015206 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020075 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
