Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,926 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

