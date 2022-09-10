Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 0.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.29.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,199.08 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,540.98 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,078.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

