Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 93,575 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 576,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $64.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

